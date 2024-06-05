Police file charges in alleged Mashpee school assault

Police have filed seven charges of assault and battery in juvenile court in Falmouth against a 13-year-old girl in connection to an incident with another student at Mashpee Middle-High School, Mashpee Chief of Police Scott Carline said in a statement Wednesday.

Mashpee Police Department began investigating the incident on May 25. The incident was filmed and posted on Snapchat, Carline said in the statement.

The Mashpee Police Department worked with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office to determine the charges in making the arrest, Carline said in the statement. Police are still investigating potential accomplices.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 13-year-old girl named in Mashpee police filing after school incident