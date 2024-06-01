Police: Fetus found on MTA bus in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said a fetus was discovered inside a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 12:40 p.m., an MTA bus driver discovered a fetus on a seat on the bus in the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue.

Olney kitchen fire displaces 2 people

MTA police and BPD officers responded.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.