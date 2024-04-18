Police, FBI seeking help in identifying serial bank robbers in Seattle

Seattle Police Department and the FBI are asking the public to help identify suspects involved in bank robberies in North Seattle.

As of recently, the police department has seen a huge increase in “note-job” bank robberies. According to police, this is where the suspects go into a bank and pass a note to a teller. The suspects make threats and demand money.

Seattle Police and FBI Ask for Help Identifying Serial Bank Robbershttps://t.co/LDq81aCABM — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 18, 2024

Police released photos of the suspects from surveillance footage in hopes that members of the public could identify them.

Investigators in the meantime are continuing to search for the suspects.

If you have any information related to the bank robbery incidents, call the Seattle Police Department’s Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.