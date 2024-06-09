Police fatally shoot suspect in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Police Officer fatally shot a suspect who had opened fire on them early Sunday morning in Harrisburg.



According to City of Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel, around 1:30 a.m. a Harrisburg Police officer and a Capitol K9 officer with a dog were pursuing a suspect who then opened fire on them.



Around the 200 block of South Street officers returned fire, fatally hitting the suspect.



No officers were injured and the K9, who was spooked by the gunfire, was located safe after shortly disappearing.



The identity of the deceased is not known at this time and details on why they were being chased are still being accounted for.



It’s not clear which officer fatally struck the suspect.



Maisel says the Dauphin County Sheriff’s office and the District Attorney’s office will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

