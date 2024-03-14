Police fatally shoot man in Northern KY who allegedly charged at cops with butcher knife

A man in Northern Kentucky was shot and killed by police after he allegedly charged towards officers with a butcher knife, according to Kentucky State Police and the Covington Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Covington police officers responded to Cambridge Square Apartments on Promontory Drive for a report of a burglary in progress. Covington police said a man was armed with a butcher knife and beating on the door of an apartment.

Police officers encountered the man and he came at officers while armed with the knife, according to Covington police. Officers fired shots in response.

The man was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Covington police said. The man died at the hospital, KSP said.

No other injuries were reported, according to KSP. The identity of the man killed has not been released.

KSP is handling the investigation into the shooting, as it does with all shootings involving police officers. More details about the incident are expected to be released at a later time.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” KSP said in a press release.