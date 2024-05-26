Police fatally shoot man in Bushwick: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police fatally shot a man in Bushwick in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Two officers were in a police car on Elder Street between Central and Evergreen Avenues around 2:20 a.m. when a man tapped on their car, according to Chief of Patrol John Chell.

The officers stepped out of the car and engaged the 26-year-old, who they said had two knives, according to Chell. Chell said officers tried to “verbally de-escalate” before they both tased the man, causing him to drop one of his knives.

The man allegedly got back up and moved towards the officers, at which point both shot at him, Chell said. The man was rushed to an area hospital and later died, Chell said.

The police had just finished up a domestic violence call before the incident, Chell said.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, a man was fighting for his life after he was struck by a police car during a chase in Brownsville overnight Sunday, Chell said.

Just last weekend, police fatally struck a man who was trying to cross the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. A week before, police fatally shot a man in East Flatbush who they said had pointed a gun at another person.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here.

