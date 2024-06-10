Police fatally shoot gunman who shot a relative in Arlington, officers’ union says

Arlington police officers late Sunday fatally shot a man at a city park, the police department said.

The officers were on a domestic violence call when a man shot a person several times, and the officers returned fire, according to Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, an officers’ union. Wilkison described the circumstances in a post on X.

No officers were injured during the encounter in the 6500 block of South Cooper Street, the department said.

Police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to release more information about the shooting.

