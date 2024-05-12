Police fatally shoot armed man in East Flatbush: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is an active investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by NYPD officers in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to police.

According to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, it all began at around 1 a.m. when two public safety officers and a sergeant were patrolling the area, and as they got closer to the intersection of Church Avenue and East 52nd Street. They saw a man pointing a gun at another man. Officers approached the gunman, and he attempted to run away.

James Ogle Is picking up the pieces from the shattered entrance glass door of his karate school. It was in front of his martial arts center that police shot and killed a man who they say was armed and had a gun pointing at another man.

Earn reward for tips: How does Crime Stoppers work in New York?

“Bullets came in through the gates that were down, smashing the door, and one entered the wall over there,” said Ogle.

“The officers exit the vehicle. As they approached, the male with the gun started to run eastbound on church at the officers, the sergeant yelled gun! The officers gave commands for the male to drop the gun.” said Maddrey.

According to authorities, the suspect did not obey and tried to flee the scene.

“As he went to the street, one of the officers discharged their Taser. Taser momentarily, momentarily stunned the male,” added Maddrey.

Police said the individual managed to get back up and was still holding the gun in his hand, and that is when they opened fire.

“It was a lot, like one after another, one after another,” said a worried mother who lives just steps away from where the gunman was taken down.

More Brooklyn News

‘It has been going on a lot of shootings around here. Everything is getting worse; violence is getting worse,” she added.

Officials said first responders performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital. A gun was recovered at the scene.

About an hour and a half after this incident occurred, another male walked into a local hospital with a grazed wound. Part of the investigation is to determine if he was involved in the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.