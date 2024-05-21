Police, family search for missing woman

May 20—State Police in Morgantown, as well as friends and family members, are searching for Kimberly "Kim " Osborne, 47, who went missing from the Morgantown area on Mother's Day, May 12.

According to West Virginia State Police Cpl. Maidens, who is investigating the disappearance, Osborne was last seen in the area of Fairmont Road, but police believe her actual last known location would have been in the area of River Road and Hildebrand Lock and Dam Road.

Osborne is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 110-120 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a bright pink shirt.

Osborne was driving a gold Chevy Silverado, which Maidens said has since been found in the Granville area — it was unoccupied and unlocked.

Police are still waiting for more detailed cell phone data, but Maidens said pings to area cell phone towers stopped the night of May 12. Until more data returns, it is unclear if her phone battery died or if the phone was turned off.

As of Monday, police were unaware of any pre-planned destinations, but would appreciate any related information from the public.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts or has seen her since May 13, call the State Police Detachment in Morgantown at 304-285-3200.