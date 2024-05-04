Police: Factoryville man drove erratically, endangered child

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — A Factoryville man involved in a car crash on Feb. 6 was driving recklessly with a toddler in his pickup truck, police said.

Brian Scott Newton, 39, of 131 Jesse Lane, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence of an amphetamine and careless driving.

Here is what police say happened:

At about 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, police responded to 517 Northern Blvd. for a two-vehicle crash, without injuries.

When officers arrived, Moriah Peters said she was concerned about the other driver involved in the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

When asked why, Peters said she had been driving behind Newton eastbound on Shady Lane Road when Newton came to a stop for a red light at the intersection with Northern Boulevard.

Suddenly, she said, he put his pickup in reverse and hit her car.

Newton then turned right onto Northern Boulevard and Peters thought he was fleeing the scene, so she took a photo of him.

Instead, he pulled into a parking lot before stopping.

When officers approached Newton in the front seat of his Dodge Ram, he was speaking extremely fast and was hard to understand, police said.

Officer Peter Egan said Newton continually shifted his focus.

Police noted Newton had his 1-year-old son in the vehicle with him.

When asked if he had taken any mood-altering substances, Newton said he had taken prescription Adderall for a learning disability, charges state.

Newton was unable to satisfactorily complete a field sobriety test, police said.

Newton was transported to Regional Hospital of Scranton for a blood test, which indicated a high level of amphetamine, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 6 before Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler.