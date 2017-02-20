Police expand search for suspect in 2 Indiana girls' deaths

This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities want to talk to the man in connection with the killings of two teenage girls. He was photographed on the trail system around the time Liberty German and Abigail Williams were dropped off Monday to go hiking. (Indiana State Police via AP)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities said Monday they are expanding the search for a suspect in the killings of two girls who were found dead near a northern Indiana trail last week.

Indiana State Police are looking beyond the town of Delphi for a man photographed near the trail Feb. 13 around the time a relative dropped the girls off, Sgt. Kim Riley told WLFI-TV in Lafayette (http://bit.ly/2l0oatA ).

Police said Sunday that the unidentified man is the "main suspect" in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

"We are actually expanding out," Riley said Monday. "We want people who may have seen somebody walking, that may have picked up a hitchhiker, that may have seen a hitchhiker around that afternoon."

Authorities have not detailed the evidence that led them to consider the man a suspect or how they obtained the grainy photograph. Police had previously said they considered him a person they wanted to speak with as part of the investigation.

The girls' bodies were found Tuesday, one day after they went missing, about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system. The teens had planned to go hiking on the trails during a day off school in Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people some 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide, but authorities have not disclosed how the girls died. Private funeral services were held Sunday.

A task force made up of FBI agents, state police and local law enforcement is investigating.

