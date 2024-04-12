Police: Evanston man arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Westwood

An Evanston man was arrested in connection to the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Westwood in March.

Roemello Ford, 30, is accused of failing to stop after hitting and killing Mitchell Davis, 32, with a car and subsequently obstructing justice, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Court documents say Ford was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima when he struck Davis near the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Gerhum Lane just after 4 a.m. March 3. Davis was walking in an unmarked crosswalk.

Cincinnati police said Davis was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

The complaint states Ford fled the scene without exchanging his information.

Private security footage captured Ford disposing the Nissan four hours after the crash at Four Towers Drive, a road located about a mile from the crash, and then walking away, according to the affidavit.

Ford then communicated false information to officers during an investigation the day after the crash. When officers asked Ford about his whereabouts during the hit-and-run, he said his vehicle was stolen 19 minutes before the crash, and his sister reported the vehicle stolen.

Police determined these allegations to be untrue after reviewing video footage and police reports.

Ford is currently being charged with two felonies and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to Cincinnati police.

Court records do not indicate when Ford is expected to appear in the courtroom.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Evanston man arrested after hit-and-run killed pedestrian in Westwood