Police evacuate parking garages at Easton after shots fired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have increased their presence at Easton Town Center after shots were fired at the shopping center on Friday night.

Shots were fired at Easton Town Center around 8:49 p.m. Nobody was injured, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police evacuated the mall’s parking garages and have increased their presence in the area after the incident.

Police have not yet released any further information.

