When can police enter a home without a warrant? Did deputies need one for rape near Boca?

A neighbor reports seeing a woman pacing the rooftop of their apartment building.

A family member calls, worried about an elderly loved one who lives alone and isn't answering the phone.

The owner of a psychotherapy practice tells officers that one of his caseworkers hasn’t been seen or heard from since going into the home of her last client of the day, where her car is still parked in the middle of the night.

In the 2023 case of the woman seen pacing the roof, responding officers went into the privately-owned condominium, up to the roof and pulled the woman, who was suicidal, from the ledge.

The 2018 case of the elderly woman whose silence had worried family members became a murder investigation after police broke into her condominium and found she had been stabbed to death.

On the July 2022 night that Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a suburban Boca Raton home to search for a missing therapist and found her car in front more than eight hours after she had gone there for a session with a mentally disturbed client, they took another six hours to decide that they should break in — even after hearing her scream. When they did, they found the client holding a knife to the therapist's throat. The client, Tzvi Allswang, had been assaulting her through the night.

Tzvi Allswang appears in court on March 12 where he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault as well as attempted murder of his therapist in July 2022.

While the circumstances and outcomes of each case differed, they had one common characteristic: All were reasons for law enforcement officers to carry out a “welfare check,” a visit to find out whether someone inside a residence needs help. Whether it is for a frail person who may be ill or injured, a person having suicidal thoughts or someone who may be a victim of violence, a welfare check is among the many potentially life-saving services that police provide.

With reasonable grounds to believe a person inside is endangered, it also is one of three narrowly defined circumstances in which an officer can legally go into a residence without occupants’ permission and without a court order. Officers also can go into a home without a warrant in pursuit of a fleeing suspect and to prevent the destruction of evidence.

PBSO has no policy to guide welfare check responses

“Since the circumstances of a welfare check can very so drastically, and the information initially provided may be vague,” the International Association of Chiefs of Police notes, “officer discretion is often required.”

To ensure those decisions are made safely, fairly and consistently, the professional organization, which guides more than 33,000 police executives across more than 170 countries, advises departments to set policies on welfare checks that can help officers make the critical decision by gathering all relevant information.

Even as the supervisor overseeing deputies' response to the report of the missing therapist specifically referred to the call as a welfare check, however, PBSO has no guidelines, policies or protocols for deputies conducting welfare or wellness checks, according to a department spokeswoman.

The agency does offer training for deputies that includes a list of steps "for responding to a residence at a request to make contact with an individual," as deputies were doing in the 2022 case of the missing therapist. The training notes that such requests "are normally made for the purpose of welfare checks."

The list does not encompass the widely varying factors that might prompt a welfare check that IACP takes note of. Focusing narrowly on discovering if the resident of a home is ill, frail or injured, it includes no measures to determine whether anyone in a residence poses a threat to others. It does not offer direction on responding to a situation in which residents or nonresidents of a home may be held there against their will.

With directions only to contact a sergeant "if your investigation indicates that the person needs assistance and you believe that the person is in the residence," it does not offer suggestions on what that investigation might include.

Deputies who met the therapist's employer at Allswang's home after her mother reported she was missing never ran the routine check that would have told them he had been convicted three years earlier of a violent sexual assault. In addition, they ignored the reason the therapist had come to the home — to provide professional services to a psychotherapy client — and wondered, when they heard her scream, whether she was having a consensual sexual encounter with someone inside.

Training is detailed about how to do 'minimum harm' to property, not people

PBSO training does include detailed instructions on procedures to follow in the event of a forced entry, reminding officers to "try before you try" — check whether windows or doors are unlocked — to do "the minimal amount of damage."

The training notes that in the event that PBSO deputies damage property while breaking into a residence, "a Blue Team will need to be completed" — an internal investigation requiring extensive documentation that will be examined up the agency's chain of command. The training document adds: "but if Fire Rescue makes a forcible entry causing damage, a Blue Team is not necessary."

Here, the PBSO deputies appear to have followed the training to the letter, deciding finally to call county fire-rescue officers to cut the lock from the front door, in order to do, the supervising sergeant said at the time, "minimal damage."

The break-in then took an additional hour, during which Allswang told the therapist that the lock-cutting activity at the front door made him want to rape her again.

The therapist escaped only when a deputy shot the client, who has since recovered and will be sentenced in June on multiple charges of sexual violence and attempted murder.

The Palm Beach Post has requested any training materials developed in response to the deputies' actions at the Allswang home, but a PBSO spokeswoman has said no findings can be released as long as an internal investigation into the events of the night two years ago remains open. She has projected the investigation may be closed in June.

