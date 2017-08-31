Police in England taunt Arsenal on transfer deadline day

LONDON (AP) — Police forces in England used the final day of the transfer window to get an important message across, while taunting Arsenal in the process.

Thames Valley Police and Dorset Police sent Twitter posts on Thursday, warning soccer fans not to check their phones for updates on any deadline-day transfers if they are driving their cars.

Then came the Arsenal teasing.

Dorset Police said "you'll have twice as many points (on the driving license) as Arsenal if we catch you doing it at the wheel." On a similar theme, Thames Valley Police said drivers will "end up with more points than Arsenal" if they get caught using their phones.

Arsenal has three points from its opening three games of the Premier League season after back-to-back losses, to Stoke and Liverpool.