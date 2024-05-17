Police: Early morning crash, apparent Middletown shooting tied together

May 17—A crash early Friday morning in Middletown is apparently tied to a shooting in the city at about the same time, according to Deputy Chief Earl Nelson.

At about 2 a.m. a car crashed into a pole at Roosevelt and South Breiel boulevards. The driver was transported via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Police believe there was a second person in the car when it crashed, but only one male was found at the scene.

Through Atrium Medical Center security cameras, detectives determined the same car with four occupants had dropped off a female with a gunshot wound at about the same time, Nelson said. Another female also exited the car with the wounded person.

Police are still trying to find the shooting scene.

"We are pretty confident it was in the city," Nelson said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Police said officers were not chasing the vehicle when it crashed.