Police find drugs, sawed-off shotgun after accusing driver of DUI; dog taken to Placer County Animal Services

(FOX40.COM) — The Auburn Police Department said it arrested someone for driving under the influence of drugs on Saturday and found them with nearly an ounce of fentanyl, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and an amount of marijuana “well over the allowed possession limit.”

Police added the driver showed signs of being under the influence of a “CNS stimulant,” which the National Institute of Health describes as a stimulant used for ADHD, narcolepsy, or excessive sleepiness.

“The suspect went to jail for [plenty of] charges and his vehicle to impound. We’re grateful for the community’s support in helping us keep our streets safe from dangerous individuals and substances,” the Auburn Police Department said on Facebook.

Auburn police officers said they responded to a potential DUI driver reported by a “concerned citizen.”

When they arrived, police said the man exhibited signs of drug use, which led to an arrest for DUI and drugs and a search of the driver’s vehicle.

During the vehicle search, Auburn police officers found the drugs, shotgun, and ammunition, which the police department posted a photo of on social media.

The photo shows two bags of marijuana, a baggie containing a white substance, and the loaded shotgun, which has what appears to be tape around the gun’s handle.

According to police, the suspect also had a dog that had to be taken to Placer County Animal Services and will remain there until its owner gets out of jail.

Most of the comments under the Auburn Police Department’s Facebook post either ask what will happen to the dog or show an emotional response to the dog’s condition, but the agency assured everyone that the dog will be just fine.

“[The dog] went to Placer County Animal Services, [and] their staff will provide the required amount of treats and belly scratchies until the owner gets out of jail,” police said.

