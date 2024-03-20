Police use drone to locate, rescue 3 people lost in Michigan game area

INGHAM TWP. — First-responders used a drone and a mapping app to rescue three people who became lost in the Dansville State Game Area on Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the area of Seven Gables Road and East Dexter Trail about 5:45 a.m. for three people who were unfamiliar with the area and were "wet and sruggling with cold exposure," the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Ingham County Sheriff's Sgt. John Welling talks about the department's drones and technology with kids on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, during Project R.E.D., or Rural Education Day at the Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason.

Dispatchers used "what3words" to establish the location of the lost people, but Dansville firefighters had trouble getting to them because of the swampy terrain, sheriff's officials said. The sheriff's department used its drone to find the people and guide them to the firefighters.

The rescued people were taken to a hospital for exposure. Their conditions were not disclosed.

"Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire worked together in cold conditions to bring this incident to a safe conclusion," the news release said.

