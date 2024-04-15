Police: Driver shoots, kills himself after pursuit from West Concord to Cannon Falls

Apr. 15—WEST CONCORD, Minn. — A man died by suicide after a police pursuit from West Concord to Cannon Falls on Sunday, April 14.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 7:40 p.m. Sunday a West Concord police officer attempted a traffic stop on a driver in West Concord. The officer was rammed by the suspect's vehicle and the driver fled.

A witness followed the suspect's vehicle, allowing the Dodge County Sheriff's deputies to locate and attempt to stop it. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit followed, according to a press release. Stop sticks were deployed successfully during the chase.

The pursuit continued north into Goodhue County around 8:15 p.m. and ended in the Mayo Clinic Health System's parking lot in Cannon Falls where the suspect shot and killed himself. No police officers fired their guns, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Cannon Falls Police Department.

The West Concord police officer, identified as David Myrom by the Minnesota State Patrol, was transported to an Owatonna hospital with minor injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.