Police: Driver killed after motorcycle ran off road and hit tree
Police: Driver killed after motorcycle ran off road and hit tree
Police: Driver killed after motorcycle ran off road and hit tree
Limited to 350 units globally, the Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a three-tone paint job and a list of standard features that almost reads like a car's.
Forbes Advisor ranks the 50 U.S. cities with the worst drivers based on NHTSA data based on five metrics. Albuquerque, NM takes the prize.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Karine Perset works for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where she runs its AI Unit and oversees the OECD.AI Policy Observatory and the OECD.AI Networks of Experts within the Division for Digital Economy Policy. Over the last few years, the demand for policy resources and guidance on trustworthy AI has really increased from both OECD member countries and also from AI ecosystem actors.
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
No matter how convoluted and expensive streaming video services become, I’ll always think: At least it’s better than watching this thing over dial-up.
Jorge Martin recommends drafting several players who have a key motivation to put up big numbers this season.
REI's member dividends have arrived which means now is the perfect time to stock up on discounted hiking, camping and automotive gear at REI.
Groq, a startup developing chips to run generative AI models faster than conventional hardware, has an eye toward the enterprise -- and public sector. Today, Groq announced that it's forming a new division -- Groq Systems -- focused on greatly expanding its customer and developer ecosystem. Within Groq Systems' purview is serving organizations, including government agencies, that wish to add Groq's chips to existing data centers or build new data centers using Groq processors.
The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.
Teams continue to hesitate to pay big money to running backs, and many around the league don't see that changing anytime soon.
Which electric vehicles can put energy back into their battery packs the quickest? These are the fastest-charging EVs for 2024.
Investors are on edge for the PCE reading, seen as key to assessing how quickly the Fed will start cutting rates.
Caitlin Clark is back on the court and in range of the all-time NCAA scoring record.
They're just right for staying cozy on damp spring days, plus they have pockets.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip as the death toll surpasses 30,000 in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.