Police: Driver killed after crashing into block wall in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person died following a rollover crash in the west Las Vegas valley Friday night.
The crash took place shortly after 8 p.m. at Jones Boulevard and Cromwell Circle near Charleston Boulevard, police said. According to investigators, a sedan was speeding on Jones Boulevard, maneuvering around traffic before losing control, colliding with a cinder block, and flipping onto its roof. Its driver, identified only as a 37-year-old man from Las Vegas, was partially ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The fatal crash represents the 64th traffic-related crash of 2024 for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction. It remains under investigation by LVMPD.
