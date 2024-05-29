Police: Driver accused of DUI after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A driver is accused of DUI following a crash involving at least four vehicles in the southwest valley, according to police.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at 8:32 p.m. near South Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Police told 8 News Now a woman was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash with an arm injury. Another person was taken into police custody accused of a DUI.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

