Police: Domestic shooting in PBG apartment leaves one dead

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A person was shot to death Saturday afternoon during a domestic incident inside a Palm Beach Gardens apartment, police said Sunday.

In a news release, Palm Beach Gardens Police spokesman Maj. Paul Rogers said police responded at 4 p.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 9500 block of Minorca Way, which is just west of Florida's Turnpike and south of Northlake Boulevard.

A domestic altercation led to the fatal shooting, police said, but did not release any information about the gender, age, or name of the dead person, nor of the other people in the apartment at the time.

The two other people involved in the incident are cooperating with police, Rogers said. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office is working with the police department on the case.

No other information was available Sunday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Shooting during domestic incident in PB Gardens leaves one dead