Police: Dog dies inside doctor's hot vehicle in hospital parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monday wasn't the hottest day in the last week, but it was hot enough to kill a dog left alone inside a Toyota Highlander by its owner, a Franciscan Health doctor.

Rachel Courtney showed up to work her emergency room shift that started at 3 p.m. Monday. She parked her SUV in the hospital's parking lot, leaving the mixed-terrier pooch alone inside without an air conditioning or ventilation, according to police.

Someone called police about a possible dead dog in a car about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found Courtney, who allowed them to open her SUV, where they found the dead dog.

Animal control officers took the dog, and police issued a citation to Courtney, 50, to face a charge of neglect of an animal resulting in death.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Dog dies inside doctor's hot car at Franciscan Hospital lot