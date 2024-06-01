Police: DNA links teen to sexual assault

May 31—An 18-year-old Odessan was arrested Thursday after DNA linked him to a sexual assault his former girlfriend said he committed back in October.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 17-year-old girl told authorities she let her estranged boyfriend, Omarion Knox, in through her bedroom window so they could talk on Oct. 27, 2023.

The girl said that after she and Knox began kissing, he sexually assaulted her multiple times while she repeatedly told him "No" and tried to push him off, the report stated.

According to the report, the attack only stopped, the girl said, after she yelled and someone else entered the room.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Knox's DNA and when it was compared to samples taken during a sexual assault nurse examination, it matched, the report stated.

Knox was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He was released from the Ector County jail the same day after posting a surety bond of $30,000.