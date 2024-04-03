Police use DNA to identify body found in Missouri in 1978 as missing Iowa girl

A body that was found in the Mississippi River more than four decades ago has been identified as a 15-year-old girl from Iowa.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said on Tuesday that DNA evidence helped identify a body known as the “Lincoln County Jane Doe” as 15-year-old Helen Renee Groomes, who disappeared from Ottumwa in 1977.

Groomes’ body was found in the Mississippi River near Elsberry, Missouri, in March 1978. A medical examiner at the time believed the victim was a woman 30 to 40 years old.

The cause of death was identified as a drowning and there were no signs of trauma, according to a news release. There were not many clues to identify the victim except a cat’s eye ring and a tattoo that appeared to be of a name on her left forearm.

Police concluded that the victim had been dead for four months and classified her death as undetermined.

The body was laid to rest at a local cemetery with a headstone marking her grave as “Lincoln County Jane Doe."

Her remains were exhumed in October 2023 and faculty and students from Southeast Missouri State University performed an analysis. They were were able to determine she was actually younger than first believed.

Students and faculty also performed bone and dental analysis and submitted DNA samples to a private lab called Othram Inc. for forensic genome sequencing.

The lab was able to build a genealogical profile and Orthram’s genealogy team was able to generate new leads in the investigation.

“We are profoundly grateful to the teams at SEMO, Othram, and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office for their invaluable contributions, which proved to be instrumental in finally solving this decades-old mystery and bringing closure to a grieving family,” Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said in the news release.

The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office was able to contact Kevin Groomes, Helen’s brother, and make a match to the DNA sample, KSDK-TV reported.

Groomes told KSDK-TV his sister went missing on her birthday in 1977 in her hometown of Ottumwa.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy that we found my sister and we were able to bring her home and know where she's at," Groomes said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

