Police Division asking for help identifying break-in suspect

The Xenia Police Division is asking for assistance identifying a man suspected of breaking into a house and assaulting the resident.

The suspect was seen on home surveillance video walking around homes and looking into windows during the early morning hours of April 6.

He was described as a tall, slender white male wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, and a disposable face mask, according to Xenia Police in a Facebook post.

Later, he entered a home and assaulted the elderly resident.

The neighborhood where this occurred is referred to as the “states” off Colorado Drive.

If you recognize the subject or you have home surveillance video of him, call Det. Reed at 937-376-7209.







