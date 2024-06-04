Police: Dive team searching for man who dove off boat in Norton Reservoir and hasn’t resurfaced

Emergency crews are conducting a water search in the Norton Reservoir after a man reportedly dove into the water without resurfacing earlier in the evening.

According to Norton officials, a 40-year-old man jumped from the back of a boat around 6:30 p.m. and has been missing ever since. Two men on the boat allegedly told police they threw a life jacket to the man overboard but were unable to reach him before he went under the water.

The identity of the missing man is not being released at this time.

The Northern Bristol County Dive Team along with Massachusetts Environmental Police, Bristol North Regional Dive Team, Metro-LEC Marine Unit, Massachusetts State Police, as well as a helicopter from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, are assisting Norton officials with their search.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

