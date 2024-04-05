Police: Dispute over haircut led to Muncie man's robbery arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is suspected of robbing his barber after a dispute over the quality of a haircut.

Davion R. Hanyard, 24, was arrested in recent days on suspicion of robbery and intimidation.

The barber — at a barber shop in the 1700 block of East Centennial Avenue — told city police Hanyard kept saying during a haircut on Tuesday morning that his "line" was "messed up."

The barber said he maintained the "line" was fine and persuaded Hanyard to allow him to finish the haircut.

However, the barber said a few minutes later Hanyard "got upset again and ripped the cape off," then put "his hand next to his waist" and threatened to "just shoot this place up," according to an affidavit.

According to the barber, Hanyard ordered him to give him "all his money," then grabbed his wallet and removed $40 in cash.

Hanyard, later interviewed by police, acknowledged he became upset about the barber "messing his 'line' up," but said he then agreed to sit back down and "let the barber continue the haircut at least fix the 'fade.'"

Officers reviewed a surveillance video of the incident, and reported it showed Hanyard "snatching (the barber's wallet) out of his hand" and taking something out of the wallet before leaving the shop.

Hanyard was released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case.

Court records reflect no prior felony charges against Hanyard.

