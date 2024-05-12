Police: Dispute leads to multiple assaults, alleged firearm discharge at Manor football stadium

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating multiple assaults and a possible firearm discharge that happened after a dispute between adult teams at a Manor ISD football stadium.

The Manor Police Department said the assaults and alleged firearm discharge happened Saturday at the Manor New Tech High School football stadium.

Police said a dispute happened during the last moments of a game between two adult teams from Killeen and Round Rock.

Manor police said there were minor injuries from the assaults, and no one was taken to a hospital.

The Manor ISD Police Department is investigating with help from the Manor Police Department. Police asked people with information to contact daniel.sanchez@manorisd.net or police@manortx.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.