Police dispatch SWAT to Target in Woodbury; customer inside says store lockdown is over

Police in Woodbury say SWAT personnel were dispatched Monday morning to a Target store that was put on lockdown.

The store is located off the Valley Creek exit of Interstate 494.

A customer inside reported that the lockdown ended around 11 a.m., said the woman's daughter, Allura Lindquist.

While police have so far declined to say anything further about the situation, one customer inside shared a few details with family via phone and texting.

Lindquist said her mother, Fiona Lindquist, relayed that the police response was concerning a man inside the store with a gun.

Allura Lindquist said she first heard from her mother about 9:40 a.m. about the situation.

"It sounds like everything is resolved" without anyone being hurt, said Allura Lindquist, who was on her way to pick up her mother. Turned out, Allura Lindquist said, "her car is directly across from the [suspect's] car, so hers is part of the crime scene."

