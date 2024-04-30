Police: Disorderly parent pushes McNichols Plaza principal

A parent who showed up at McNichols Plaza Elementary School complaining the administration had not responded to her concerns regarding her daughter allegedly shoved the school principal.

Oterio G. Seales, 32, of 628 E. Locust St., faces a felony criminal trespass charge and related counts.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 10 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the school regarding a disorderly parent. Arriving officers found Seales standing outside.

Seales said she had come to the school to get her daughter, but staff would not release her.

She said staff hadn't responded to her daughter's reports of problems and requests for help.

She admitted she had screamed outside the school, but denied pushing the principal, the complaint says.

Principal Mina Ardestani told officers she had been out all week and it was her first day back. She said she was aware of reports Seales made while she was out of the office, which had been handled by a supervisor.

Ardestani said she had noticed Seales ringing the bell to get into the school.

Because the secretary was busy, Ardestani went to the front door to speak with Seales.

When Ardestani opened the doors, Seales began screaming and demanding her daughter, the complaint states.

Ardestani told Seales she would be asked to leave if she continued to yell. Seales then allegedly pushed Ardestani and entered the building.

The principal told staff to call the police and then locked herself in an office.

Surveillance footage showed Seales yelling at Ardestani at the front door and then pushing her with both hands to get into the building, according to the complaint.

Once in, Seales sat down in a chair near the entrance and continued to yell.

In addition to the felony, Seales is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. May 7 before District Judge Paul Keeler.