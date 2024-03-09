Police discover possible meth-making materials and explosive device in Hampton neighborhood

A 911 call Friday led Hampton police to discover materials that suggest methamphetamine production as well as a device they believe to be an explosive.

Police responded to the first block of West Lamington Road in the Willow Oaks neighborhood following a report of a possible overdose at about 9:04 a.m. Officers found a 43-year-old man unconscious but still breathing in a shed behind a house.

The man is being treated at a local hospital. Investigators found materials they believe to be consistent with the production of meth but have not officially confirmed that, according to Cpl. Shaun Stalnaker, a spokesperson for Hampton police. Additionally, police discovered a “possible explosive device,” leading them to call in the Newport News Police Bomb Squad along with Hampton’s Hazmat Team.

Residents on West Lamington Road and those living on Logan Court, which is on the back side of the residence in question, were asked to evacuate as a precaution. Some left the area while others chose not to, Stalnaker said.

The Bomb Squad and Hazmat Team were still on the scene as of 9 p.m. Friday, according to Stalnaker, and West Lamington Road remained closed. Stalnaker explained these special units have stayed on the scene so long because of how careful they have to be in situations with possible explosives and meth-related materials.

The woman who made the original 911 call was arrested at the scene after police found that she had outstanding warrants. Stalnaker did not know what she was charged with when asked Friday evening.

