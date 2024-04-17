Police didn't advise Delphi suspect Richard Allen of his rights, defense says

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police and prosecutors have no proof that they advised Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen his rights before questioning him, so the entire interview should be thrown out, according to a motion filed Monday by Allen's attorneys.

Indiana State Police Lt. Jerry Holeman interviewed Allen on Oct. 26, 2022, in the killing of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. Holeman later wrote in a summary that Allen was advised of his rights and signed a waiver before being questioned.

Allen, who was arrested after the interrogation, is set to go on trial in less than a month.

The alleged signing of the waiver and advisement of Allen's rights occurred before the video recording started in the interrogation room, and there's no waiver of rights document signed by Allen, according to the defense.

"The defense has diligently searched through the discovery for any Miranda/Waiver of Rights form signed by Rick Allen on Oct. 26 2022. The defense has found none," the motion states.

Holeman claims in his summary that Allen was informed he could leave the interview, but that is not heard on the video portion of the interview. The defense also accuses the officer of using profane, abusive and threatening language directed at Allen.

State police officer accused of lying to suspect

The motion to suppress alleges that Holeman falsely told Allen that witnesses saw him on the Delphi trails with a gun in his pocket the day the girls went missing in 2017.

"We have experts that say that's you on the bridge and that's your voice on the video," the motion claims Holeman told the suspect.

"There is no evidence that supports this statement; Jerry Holeman lied to Rick Allen," the motion states.

During the interview, Holeman told Allen he wasn't lying because that would be unethical, according to the motion.

But lying to suspects is not illegal or uncommon for police in the United States.

The Journal & Courier called Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers for comment on the allegations against Holeman. Piers said he cannot comment because of a gag order.

Motion quotes parts of Richard Allen interview

The motion quotes parts of Holeman's interview of Allen that haven't previously been released.

"The evidence clearly indicates you are involved in this," Holeman said, according to the motion.

"No," Allen replied.

"It (expletive) does," Holeman said.

"I'm telling you that there is no way that a bullet from my gun was used in these murders," Allen said, according to the motion.

At another point, Holeman tells Allen, "I don't think you're a bad person," according to the motion.

"What kind of good person kills two people?" Allen retorted, according to the motion.

Indiana Supreme Court precedent cited

The motion asks the court to suppress all statements made by Allen in the October 2022 interview and to find that Holeman and the state police violated Allen's constitutional rights. It cites an Indiana Supreme Court ruling in which a defendant's motion to suppress was granted when statements were made without the suspect being properly advised of his rights.

Special Judge Frances Gull, who is presiding over Allen's case, has not yet ruled.

Allen's trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on May 13 in Fort Wayne. After a jury is empaneled, the trial will move to Delphi.

