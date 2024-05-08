Police detain teen suspect in triple shooting that killed south KC man, injured 2 others

Kansas City police have taken a teenage boy into custody in relation to a fatal shooting in south Kansas City Tuesday night.

Police responded to a home on Corrington Avenue just north of Grandview around 7:30 p.m., and discovered a man with fatal gunshot wounds. A woman and a teenage boy were also shot.

They remain in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police spokesperson Officer Alayna Gonzalez said Wednesday.

One dead, two in critical condition after shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City home

The teenage suspect was detained Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held at the county juvenile justice center in downtown Kansas City.

Several other people were gathered at the home Tuesday night, and many reported they witnessed the shooting firsthand. At least seven young children were observed leaving the scene with relatives as police cars blocked off the mouth of Corrington Avenue.

Detectives believe that several other people may have been involved in the shooting, Gonzalez said. KCPD previously said they believe the injured teen was also involved to some degree.

As of Tuesday night, Kansas City police are offering up to $25,000 for anonymous tips from anyone who observed the shooting.

The deceased has not yet been publicly identified. His death marked the 48th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by the Star.