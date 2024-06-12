Police descend on west side after reports of man threatening woman's life

More than a dozen Bloomington Police Department officers responded to a call for help Monday afternoon when a woman trying to calm a client at a business that provides services for people living with mental illness sent coworkers an email reporting the man had locked her office door and was threatening her life.

No one was hurt in the 1:30 p.m. incident at the Bloomington site of Indiana MENTOR in the 1900 block of Liberty Drive on the city's west side. The organization provides group home programs, day services, adult foster care, and supported living services at a dozen locations around the state.

A 48-year-old Bloomington man was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail after police arrived. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office charged him with intimidation and confinement, both felonies. His bond was set at $2,500.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report, a 37-year-old employee said the man had become upset in a day room at the facility and was sitting in her office to calm down. When he shut and locked the door, turned off the lights and threatened to kill her, she sent an email letting other employees know she couldn't use her phone, was trapped in the windowless room and feared for her safety.

They contacted police, officers arrived and they convinced the man to open the door, BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. The man was arrested without incident.

Pedigo said the 911 call came during the department's transition from first to second shift, so more officers than usual were available to respond.

