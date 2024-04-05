Police: Deputy prosecutor accused of pointing gun at roommate in dirty sink dispute

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County deputy prosecutor was arrested early Friday after he was accused of pointing a firearm at his roommate.

Jesse Mark Blanton, 41, was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, both Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month sentences. He was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $10,000 bond.

Blanton was taken into custody by Muncie police at his home in the 1600 block of West Jackson Street shortly before 4 a.m.

According to an affidavit, another occupant of the home told officers he had been asleep, got up to get a drink and was confronted by Blanton in the kitchen.

The man indicated Blanton — who had apparently recently returned home — was upset "about the (kitchen) sink being dirty."

The man said Blanton appeared to be intoxicated and became increasingly agitated when the roommate tried to persuade him they could revisit the sink issue later.

The man told police when he instructed Blanton to not follow him into his bedroom, the deputy prosecutor retrieved a handgun from his own room and "came back down the hallway."

According to the court document, the accuser said Blanton "pointed the firearm at him recklessly, making the victim feel threatened due to his obvious intoxication."

Police later served a search warrant at the home and reported finding a gun and ammunition in Blanton's room.

The officer reported Blanton "advised he had been out drinking, and had an argument with his roommate, but couldn't remember the reason."

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Friday he would ask that an out-of-county prosecutor determine what formal charges might be filed.

The prosecutor also said he would be reviewing the case "to make a decision on (continued) employment."

Blanton joined Hoffman's staff last June 5. He has been licensed to practice law in Indiana since May 2020.

