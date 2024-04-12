Police department's directed patrol unit deals with quality-of-life issues and more

Officers and K9's with the new Directed Patrol Unit in stand beside a new police vehicle at the Lancaster Police Department on April 10, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio.

LANCASTER − The city police department has a unit that deals with quality-of-life issues.

It is called the Directed Patrol Unit and is supervised by Sgt. Chuck Sims. The canine unit is also part of the DPU.

"They do get into a lot of narcotics calls more so than anything," he said. "But they'll also handle anything that comes down from the top that we need to look into. For example, a lot of these neighborhood disputes are hard to solve for law enforcement because there might not be a crime."

Such disputes could be someone upset because their neighbor is parking in front of their house.

"It's not a violation because on the street you can part anywhere," Sims said. "But it's an issue for those people. Things like that we try to find a resolution for. So we're going to take the time to dig into that a little bit deeper and take a little bit more of a resolution approach than just checking it off the list that there's no crime committed."

He said regular patrol officers don't have the time to deal with such issues because they are responding to urgent calls. That is where the DPU, which the city formed in September, comes in.

"We'll also be doing a lot more enforcement on the bike path this summer," Sims said. "There were a lot of homeless complaints on the bike path last year. You can't loiter on the bike path, basically, and be homeless under a bridge. We can move them along from there."

He said police would then contact local agencies to try and help the homeless person.

Sims said the DPU has worked well so far, including battling drugs.

"We've heard a lot of people say they won't come to Lancaster to sell drugs, he said. "They're trying to stay away from here because they'll get arrested. So it's been harder for people to find certain things."

Sims said the unit has also been successful with some quality-of-life issues it has dealt with, including animal complaints. The unit also helps out patrol units when the need arises.

"So I think we're getting there," he said. "It's now becoming how to continue to drive things that maybe our guys aren't used to doing yet. Like how do we start preventing some thefts? How do we start preventing some burglaries? How do we lower those numbers?"

Sims said he's looking forward to examining crime statistics for the first half of the year and compare them to last year before the DPU started.

