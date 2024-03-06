Police department warns of phone scam and other reports

Mar. 5—Police received a report at 4:23 p.m. Monday of a scam from a resident who stated he had received a call from someone claiming to be the inspector general with a federal office who stated his name had been used in Texas with money laundering and the drug cartel. The caller wanted the resident to get $30,000 out of his bank account and put it into cryptocurrency to get out of the jam.

The resident also received a call from one of the outgoing government center numbers asking why he had not followed through on what he was told to do.

The Albert Lea Police Department stated on its Facebook page that this was a common fraud scheme called phone spoofing.

"Legitimate government officials would never call you to collect money," the department said.

Fortunately in this case, the resident did not give information to the caller and the person was not out any money.

Lawn mower stolen

A lawn mower was reported stolen from a garage at 1:46 p.m. Monday at 86434 260th St. in Austin.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited one student for possession of marijuana under 21 at 9:01 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Employee theft reported

A possible employee theft was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday at 1641 Blake Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred Feb. 25.