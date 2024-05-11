Which police department pays the best starting salary of the 22 in Palm Beach County?

Boca Raton police paid the highest minimum starting salaries among the 22 agencies in Palm Beach County as of 2022, according to the latest data available compiled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It was the third-largest law enforcement agency in the county and started its officers at $77,860 annually, more than $10,000 higher than the second agency on the list, Juno Beach police, which paid $66,122. Boca police, however, had no factors that increase the minimum salaries, but Juno Beach hiked theirs by 5% for officers who have two or more years of experience, according to FDLE.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, by far the largest of the 22 law enforcement agencies in the county with 2,343 total deputies as of 2022, sat 10th on the list of starting salaries at $61,080. The agency did not have enhancements to increase salaries.

The school board paid the lowest minimum starting at $45,912.

School police were the third-largest law enforcement agency in the county as of 2022, with 250 officers after security tightened at schools in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in 2018. No. 2 was West Palm Beach with 302 officers. Boca Raton had 208 and is fourth.

The highest minimum salary for a sergeant was offered by West Palm Beach police at $96,122 and for lieutenants, it was Boca Raton again at $133,910. North Palm Beach Police was a close second for lieutenants by a mere $11 — at $133,899.

Several agencies offer paid incentives, starting bonuses or more money depending on experience and other factors.

Here are the figures:

