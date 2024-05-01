Police department mourning unexpected death of veteran Ohio detective

A police department is mourning the loss of a veteran Ohio detective.

The Columbus Division of Police announced on social media that Detective Brett Johnson, 42, died unexpectedly on Monday.

He spent 20 years at the department.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Detective Johnson’s wife and children, as well as his friends and family, as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” Columbus Police said in a statement.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther paid tribute to Det. Johnson on social media.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of (Columbus Police) Brett Johnson, who died unexpectedly (Monday) morning. His bravery, courage, and decades of service to our community will never be forgotten. Please lift up his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The Middletown Police Department also offered its condolences on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Columbus Division of Police,” they said in a statement on social media.

Dozens of police cruisers escorted Det. Johnson’s body to a funeral home in Gahanna on Tuesday, according to Columbus TV station, WSYX.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.