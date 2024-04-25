Police say Delaware couple charged with child abuse made son eat dog food, sleep in shed

A Delaware husband and wife were arrested for allegedly abusing seven children after their son said he had been forced to sleep in a shed at night and fed dog food.

Jason Fuller is charged with eight felony counts of endangering children and one felony count of witness intimidation. His wife, Kristelle Fuller, is charged with three felony counts, obstructing justice, permitting child abuse and intimidating a witness, and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

At her arraignment Wednesday, Kristelle Fuller's bail was set at $75,000 and a jury trial was set for June 11. Jason Fuller’s bail was set at $200,000 at his arraignment Thursday, and he will have to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.

On Sept. 25, officers came to the couple’s home after the Delaware County Job and Family Services reported her son was overheard saying he had been forced to sleep in a shed and fed dog food at age 14, according to a Delaware Police Department report.

The son told police he was made to sleep in an unattached shed at the back of the house for “a couple nights” six years ago and allowed back inside during the day as punishment for inappropriate behavior. Kristelle Fuller would not discuss the matter with police, saying her attorney had instructed her not to discuss any details if she was the subject of a criminal investigation.

The officer asked to speak with the Fullers' son in private. The son told police that he had been asked to record the conversation, and the son agreed that it would be better to speak somewhere else later.

