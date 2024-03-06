Police: Decatur man out on bond found with child porn

Mar. 6—A Decatur man out on bond since October for allegedly exposing a child to controlled substances was arrested again on Monday after police traced images of child sexual abuse to his Google account, according to a Decatur police detective's affidavit.

Christopher Newell Schuknecht, 50, was booked into Morgan County Jail on five counts of possession and intent to disseminate obscene matter and remained there Tuesday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

A Morgan County Department of Human Resources caseworker visited Schuknecht's residence in the 1700 block of Loring Avenue Southeast last June after Amanda Schuknecht, who shares the residence, was arrested and charged by Priceville police in April for possession of a controlled substance, according to a police affidavit.

DHR was made aware of the arrest due to the Schuknechts having custody of a child.

As part of DHR's home assessment, Christopher Schuknecht completed a urine drug screening that returned positive results for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC, according to the affidavit.

A test of the child's hair returned positive results for meth, indicating environmental exposure, according to the affidavit. The Schuknechts were each charged with chemical endangerment of a child in October, and a judge forwarded their cases to a grand jury in November, court records show.

Christopher Schuknecht was released shortly after his arrest on a $2,500 bond.

On Jan. 31, a Decatur police detective received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing a Google account with images of child sexual abuse, according to the detective's affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court on Monday.

Google provided police with the account owner's information and IP address, according to the affidavit, and an internet service provider, in response to a subpoena, informed police that the address belonged to Christopher Schuknecht.

Decatur police executed a search warrant at Christopher Schuknecht's residence Monday, determined he was the owner of the reported Google account, and recovered five images of child pornography, according to the affidavit.

"This is an image of a female who appears to be under the age of twelve," one description reads. "The child is lying on the ground fully nude with her legs spread apart."

Other descriptions of recovered images included an adult male sexually abusing a child.

A judge's annotation on Schuknecht's arrest warrant, signed Monday, indicates that his bond was elevated due to his prior chemical endangerment arrest and, should he make bond, he is to wear an ankle monitor and be supervised by Morgan County Community Corrections.

Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery on Tuesday filed a motion in Circuit Court to revoke Christopher Schuknecht's bond for his chemical endangerment charge, stating that Schuknecht's recent arrest violated his bond conditions. A ruling on the motion was still pending Tuesday.

