Police: Death of woman found in North Loop apartment more than a week ago is suspicious

Minneapolis police said Friday that they are treating as suspicious the death of a woman who was found in a North Loop apartment more than a week ago.

Multiple reports Thursday afternoon sent officers to the apartment building located in the 700 block of N. 4th Street.

Police said in a statement that officers found in one of the apartments a 47-year-old woman "who had been deceased for an unknown amount of time."

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, police said. The woman's identity has yet to be released, and there have been no arrests.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is working to determine what led to the woman's death. Results of toxicology testing are pending, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips ca also may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.