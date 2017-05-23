Police say death toll from Manchester attack rises to 22
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins speaking to media about the explosion at a concert in Manchester updates death toll to 22. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
Sean: While the police comb the crime scene and try to piece together a profile of the suspect I've gone ahead and spent the last 1 second doing some thinking. I'd bet the suspect is olive complexioned, about 5' 10", 175 lbs., has a Koran at home, and was not born in Europe. I'm just goin' out on a limb here, I'm no professional.
