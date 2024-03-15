Police: Deadly shooting inside Popeyes restaurant in Irondequoit 'justified'

A Rochester man involved in a fatal shooting inside a Popeyes restaurant in Irondequoit is being charged with a weapons offense related to the incident. However, he will not face charges for the death of the victim in the shooting.

Jose B. Laureano-Serrano, 33, of Rochester, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, in connection with the shooting of Jose Centeno Torres, 30, of Rochester, said Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters.

Centeno Torres was fatally shot inside the Popeyes at 1000 East Ridge Road around 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 during an altercation between the two men. He was pronounced dead at Rochester General Hospital.

"It was evident that Mr. Laureano-Serrano was not the primary aggressor in this altercation," Peters said. "Although he was justified in defending himself, the handgun he used was not legally possessed."

Laureano-Serrano was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jose Laureano-Serrano faces weapons charge in Popeyes shooting