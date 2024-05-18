Police find dead man floating in water at Queens park: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A body was pulled from the waters at the World’s Fair Marina Banque at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers from the 110th precinct responded to a 911 just a few minutes before 2 p.m. There was a report of a dead body floating in the water. According to police sources, a 35-year-old man was pulled from the waters.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The deceased identity is pending family identification, police said.

Other details were not immediately available.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

