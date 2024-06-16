Police: DC shooting victim found dead in Prince George’s County car crash

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a D.C. shooting victim was found after a crash in Prince George’s County on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers responded to the 1400 block of Howard Rd. SE for a shooting just before 9:40 p.m. Police saw evidence that a shooting had happened but did not find any victims.

Man killed, child injured in shooting at Potomac High School football game, police say

According to a release, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the 2400 block of Southern Ave. SE just “moments later.”

PGPD found a man unconscious and unresponsive who had been shot at the site of that crash. The man died there.

Police determined that the man, 19-year-old Demetrius Creek of Southeast D.C., was injured in the shooting on Howard Road.

Anyone with any information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.