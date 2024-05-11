Police: DC man arrested for stabbing man multiple times in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Seat Pleasant Police Department said it has arrested a man after he stabbed someone multiple times on May 8.

Police said that at around 6:30 p.m., the suspect was in the 5900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when he got into a verbal argument with a man which resulted in the suspect stabbing the man multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Man hurt in Seat Pleasant stabbing

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Maurice Green Jr. of Washington, D.C.

Officers placed Green under arrest and charged him with first-degree assault.

He is being held without bond.

The weapon used was recovered by police.

