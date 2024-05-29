Police in Dallas Area Move Downed Trees by Hand

Footage from police-worn body cameras shows numerous response efforts as damaging storms hit the Dallas area on Tuesday, May 28.

Officers are seen moving tree limbs blocking roads and sidewalks using a patrol car and their own strength on Tuesday in Irving, northwest of Dallas.

“Our officers don’t take days off, not even crappy ones like yesterday,” the Irving Police Department wrote on social media on Wednesday.

More than 350,000 customers remained without power as of Wednesday afternoon, according to outage trackers. Credit: Irving PD via Storyful

